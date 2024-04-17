South Africa: 'It's Going to Get Ugly' - Nafiz Modack's Lawyer Says Witness in Kinnear Murder Trial Made 'Sweetheart Deal' With State

analysis

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has denied testimony in the Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear murder case linking him to multiple murders.

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has denied ordering the murders of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, Nicolaas Heerschap and Richard Joseph, and the attempted murders of lawyers William Booth and Andre Naude.

Modack's lawyer, advocate Bash Sibda, presented his position in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday while cross-examining "Mr A".

The State witness, a convicted member of the Terrible West Siders (TWS) gang who could only be referred to as Mr A to protect his identity, has already testified that:

He killed Nicolaas Heerschap, the father of former Hawks Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap on 9 July 2019. He said Modack had ordered the murder of Nico Heerschap and congratulated him for killing Heerschap Snr.

Modack put up "a ransom of R3-million" to murder Booth.

He killed tow truck driver Joseph on the orders of Modack.

Denials

Modack denied ordering any of these murders, paying for their execution, or having ever met Mr A.

Sibda put it to Mr A that, "All you had testified against Modack was an attempt to establish credibility by claiming that Modack is the principal accused in Kinnear's murder. According to my client, Kinnear died three days after his security was removed.

"This is...