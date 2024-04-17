Egypt: Dollar Exchange Rate Stable At Beginning of Wednesday's Transactions

The dollar exchange rate was stable at the start of Wednesday's transactions at Egypt's major banks.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr, the dollar rate registered EGP 48.50 for buying and EGP 48.60 for selling.

At the Commercial International Bank (CIB), the dollar exchange rate also stood at EGP 48.50 for buying and 48.60 for selling.

According to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the average dollar rate registered EGP 48.48 for buying and EGP 48.52 for selling.

The euro price registered EGP 51.44 for buying and EGP 51.69 for selling at the NBE.

At the CIB, the euro price recorded EGP 51.44 for buying and EGP 51.70 for selling.

The pound sterling at the NBE registered EGP 60.22 for buying and EGP 60.64 for selling.

At the CIB, the pound sterling recorded EGP 60.22 for buying and EGP 60.47 for selling.

The Saudi riyal price stood at EGP 12.92 for buying and EGP 12.95 for selling at the NBE.