Kenya: Wetangula Cautions 'Rejectionists' Spewing 'Vitriol' Over Bunge Towers

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has dismissed claims over stalled progress on the Bunge Towers project.

Wetangula warned lawmakers behind the "vitriol" that the risk summons before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

"Those members pouring vitriol on this process might find themselves before the powers and privilege committee because they are saying untrue things and without proof," the Speaker warned.

He commented on the matter in a Communication to the House amid queries over the slow progress of the project which commenced in 2010.

Speaker Wetangula who chairs the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) labeled those behind the vitriol on the construction and completion of the Sh9.7 billion as "rejectionists who believe nothing good can come from Jerusalem".

He announced that the building located on Parliament was ready for occupation.

"We had a choice of leaving the building to be a white elephant or to move in. I want to encourage you not to join rejectionist philosophers in the streets in Nairobi," he said.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi rallied Speaker Wetangula to respond to the issue raised over the completion of the project decrying the negative publicity as a shame to the institution.

"We have [been] treated to some fairly negative publicity on the Bunge Towers. The institution of Parliament occupies a unique place in this country. Parliament must [be] beyond reproach just like Ceaser's wife," Wandayi averred.

The Minority Leader insisted that Parliament must have a clean bill of health as an oversight body of other institutions in the other arms of government.

Misplaced criticism

"When negative publicity emerges on the execution of such an expensive project. What do we do to resume our rightful place in society? How do we address these concerns on the project on the efficacy of the project?" he posed.

Speaker Wetangula termed concerns on the construction of the 26-storey tower from different quarters including MPs as misplaced.

"The issue raised by Minority Leader has not escaped my attention. I have seen [and] have heard members who have been pouring vitriol, scorn, anger, and many negatives on this structure," Wetangula noted restating his commitment to see the project's completion.

"The building is ready for occupation. We have 6 high-speed lifts working effectively like any building in Manhattan," the Speaker stated adding furniture, office, gym and kitchen equipment are in place.

The PSC Chairperson explained that since he took over as the Speaker of the National Assembly the exchequer had not released any additional funding for the completion of the project.

"Since I was elected there has been no exchequer release for the completion of this project. Not a shilling but with the capacity we have at your PSC, I have been visiting the building once every week," Speaker Wetangula said.

He said pending works on the project do not hinder its occupation.

"Even in your villages, you can move in your house without putting up windows, before you sprout it out to be the building you want," the Speaker noted.

Wetangula dismissed criticisms by Nandi Senator Samson Cheragei terming him as a busybody.

"The contractor doesn't owe Senator Cherargei any explanation on the handing over of the certificate of completion," Speaker Wetangula said.

Cheragei had questioned the revision of the project's budget from Sh5.8 billion to Sh9.6 billion.