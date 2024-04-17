Zimbabwe: Fifie's Ex-Boyfriend in Court for Leaking Her Nudes

The ex-boyfriend of Fifie, real name Felisha Muzeya (18), has appeared in court on allegations of circulating her nudes on social media.

Fifie is the daughter of prominent socialite, Mai TT.

Amir Edwin Mhaka (19), of Cabs Budiriro 4 Extension, appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Caroline Matanga, charged with transmitting intimate images without the owner's consent.

He was granted US$50 bail and returns to court on May 15 for trial commencement.

Prosecutor Mrs Mandirasa Chigumira alleged Fifie and Mhaka met on social media platform Instagram and began dating online in 2020.

They later met physically and continued with the relationship until they broke up in April 2022 when they had a misunderstanding.

During their relationship, Muzeya would send her nude pictures to Mhaka occasionally. The State alleged that soon after the break up, Mhaka started sending text messages threatening to post Muzeya's nudes on social media platforms if she cut ties with him.

The text messages prompted Muzeya to keep him close as a friend.

Then on 18 March last year, Muzeya started dating another man and Mhaka found out.

He was not happy with the situation and started sending Muzeya's new boyfriend some disparaging things about her.

On April 7 at around 9pm, Muzeya was told by her sister Tanatswa Mutikani that her nude pictures were trending on social media. Upon seeing them, she confirmed that indeed they were hers and she had sent them only to Mhaka.