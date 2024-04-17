Zimbabwe: Uhuru Cup - Simba Bhora, Manica Diamonds Clash

Manica Diamonds and Simba Bhora renew their rivalry in a Uhuru showdown in Murambinda today.

This match will be played at Murambinda B arena. This fixture will set the tone in Manicaland Province where the 44th Independence Celebrations are taking place.

They are scheduled to raise the stage for Dynamos and Highlanders, who clash tomorrow in the main football event.

Simba Bhora vice-chairman, Charles Nyatsine, hailed the organisers of the country's annual biggest party for considering their team.

"It's an honour that we have been considered by the organisers of this year's Independence Celebrations as we were not afforded the same privilege as last season when Mashonaland Central Province hosted this event.

"We are very grateful to be part of this momentous event which also gives credibility to the work being done by His Excellency President Mnangagwa. The organisers have provided us a bus which is going to be used by our fans to and from Murambinda," said Nyatsine.

He added: "We are going to take this game seriously and give it the utmost respect it deserves. This is a chance for us to expand our horizon in Manicaland province and I want to urge people to come in numbers to see what we are made of."