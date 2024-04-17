Zimbabwe: Stage Set for Uhuru Celebrations

The stage is set for Zimbabwe's 44th Independence Day celebrations to be held in Murambinda, Manicaland, tomorrow, following the completion of all construction works, the Government has said.

Works on the main arena, terraces for the football pitch, changing rooms, ablution facilities, the classroom blocks at Murambinda A and B Primary Schools and Murambinda B Secondary School, and painting of the buildings at the three schools have all been completed.

Also finalised are the desludging of the ablution facilities at the three schools, including the septic tanks at the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Murambinda, installation of perimeter fencing at Murambinda B Secondary School, and pitching of tents at the main venue.

Rehabilitation and grading of the major roads had also been completed.

Up to 70 000 people are expected to converge at Murambinda B High School for the Independence Day commemorations tomorrow.

Today, President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa will host 3 050 child delegates at the Children's Party to be held at Murambinda A Primary School.

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said everything was in place for seamless Independence Day celebrations.

"The Vice President, Honourable KCD Mohadi, as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments, presented an update on preparations for the 2024 independence anniversary celebrations and children's party.

"We are inviting all Zimbabweans including opposition political leaders, religious leaders , academia, captains of industry , chiefs and everyone," said Dr Muswere.

"Preparations for the Independence Anniversary Celebrations and the Children's Party are at an advanced stage. The Independence Torch relay commenced on April 11, 2024, at Headlands in Manicaland Province. Honourable Vice President CDGN Chiwenga officiated at the event of the lighting of the independence flame on 12 April, 2024, at Magamba District Heroes Acre, in Rusape. The Independence Flame roadshow will take the torch to Nyanga, Mutasa (Matumba Six Shrine), Mutare Provincial Heroes Acre, Chimanimani, Chipinge and Buhera. The flame is expected at Dzapasi on April 17, 2024 where it will be received by Honourable Vice President KCD Mohadi. Thereafter, the flame will be conveyed by torchbearers to the main venue on April 18, 2024," he said.

While responding to a question fielded by The Herald, Minister Muswere said the hosting of the commemorations in Manicaland province was evidence that the Second Republic was walking its talk on leaving no one and no place behind in Zimbabwe's development.

Last year's celebrations were held in Mashonaland Central and the previous year they were held in Bulawayo province, as President Mnangagwa's administration continues to decentralise national events.

"We are all aware that the Second Republic is about servant leadership and devolution and this is precisely why the President has mandated the Ministry of Local Government and all ministries to ensure that we have got the requisite Government structures across all the 10 provinces in order to decentralise and devolve resources.

"This is also precisely why His Excellency the President followed the Constitution in terms of implementation and in terms of ensuring resources are devolved in all the 10 provinces," he said.

"The Government of Zimbabwe is committed to ensure that we leave no one and no place behind as we journey towards Vision 2030."

Minister Muswere said the continuous decentralisation signified President Mnangagwa's humane nature and his love for the people.

The President will also hand over 1 000 computers to Buhera District, and these will be distributed to all the schools in the district through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

"Yes, it's a life-changing experience because the President loves the people and wants to interact with the people of Zimbabwe. He is a leader of the people.

"This is precisely why he wants to have national events decentralised to all provinces and districts as he has an opportunity to interact and analyse the status and growth of the economy . . . this also comes with economic activity, the development of roads and the requisite infrastructure," he said.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services was also pulling all the stops to ensure everything under its jurisdiction was in order and everyone was well-catered for, said Minister Muswere.

"The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will deploy LED screens, two at the Children's Party and four at the main arena in order to cater for the expected overflow audience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The ministry has erected billboards carrying the independence theme. The bioscope team from the ministry is raising awareness on the importance of Independence Day and profiling various milestones achieved by the Second Republic.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage will ensure security throughout the events," said Dr Muswere.

The entertainment lined up for the commemorations included a gala and two football matches.

"Twenty shortlisted artistes have already started signing contracts. The artistes include Agatha Murudzwa, Mathias Mhere, Sandra Ndebele, Chief Hwenje, Shantel Sithole, Sulumani Chimbetu, DJ Fantan Levels, Mark Ngwazi, Bio Mudimba, Nicholas Zacharia, Simon Mutambi, Big Boy, Andy Muridzo, Jah Master, Tambaoga, Diana Samukange, Tswai Tswai Band, Jairos, Simba and Takura and many others.

"There will be two soccer matches during the celebrations. Simba Bhora, from Mashonaland Central, will play Manica Diamonds on April 17, while Highlanders Football Club will play Dynamos Football Club on April 18," said Minister Muswere.