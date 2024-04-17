Zimbabwe: Chipunza Likens Self to Casemiro

Simba Bhora holding midfielder, Tichaona Chipunza, claims he wants to be like Manchester United's Casemiro.

Maybe this explains why he is being brutally trolled by his critics for being too harsh on opponents.

Chipunza also feels everything he does is similar to former Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante.

The 29-year-old has been a surprise regular in coach Tonderai Ndiraya's side this season.

A large reason for this shock was the arrival of Junior Makunike who many felt Ndiraya was going to build his team around him.

Chipunza has emerged as the preferred man to provide cover to the club's defensive line at the cost of Makunike, who is now being deployed in a more offensive role.

His passion for regaining possession has been nothing short of mesmerising in Simba Bhora's first six games of the current Premiership campaign.

He has been a catalyst that has powered Simba Bhora to an impressive start to the season as they are sitting just a point behind leaders Highlanders, who have racked in 14 points.

Walter Musona was showered with praise for his solitary goal against Dynamos on Sunday, but no credit was given to Chipunza who made an interception and released a calculated pass which turned out to be the difference in their win.

The hard-tackling midfielder has not been spared from criticism as some are accusing him of going overboard in defining his role.

Former Warriors general manager, Wellington Mpandare, was the first out of the gate after Simba Bhora's 2-1 win over Yadah Stars a couple of weeks ago.

Mpandare argued that Chipunza is becoming anti-football with his reckless tackles.

He stressed that he was too physical on the Miracle Boys' star, Khama Billiat, who was eventually replaced 15 minutes before the break.

As a result of that nasty challenge, Billiat was ruled out for two weeks after sustaining a shin injury.

A sizeable section of Dynamos fans on Sunday also felt that Chipunza was supposed to be booked for his dangerous challenge on DeMbare's Tanaka Shandirwa.

This means either the match officials are sleeping on duty or he is just being targeted for no reason.

Chipunza told Zimpapers Sports that he has no intention to end anyone's career, but he is just trying to be his version of Casemiro.

"I'm enjoying how the coach is using me, it's one of my strengths to regain possession and I'm in an environment where I'm being appreciated. "I have been injured many times and I know what it feels like to ijure an opponent and that is my greatest fear.

"I'm a big admirer of Casemiro and Kante, they have impacted my style of play and I also want to thank coach, Ndiraya for believing in me," said Chipunza.