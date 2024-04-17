Zimbabwe: Relief Food Boost for Freedom Festival

Additional food supplies will be distributed to drought-hit areas during the two-day independence celebrations which start in Zimbabwe today, the chairman of the National Independence Committee, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, said yesterday.

The extra drought relief programme had been launched to enable some people in the communal lands to enjoy the independence celebrations.

Most areas had been affected by the drought and these people depended on the Government for most of their needs.

Cde Mnangagwa told The Herald that adequate security measures had been taken to ensure that people in Matabeleland celebrated the country's fourth anniversary peacefully.

The Government had given each province $10 000 for the celebrations and most of them had raised additional funds locally.

The money would be shared equally among the districts and would be used for food and other expenses during the celebrations.

Cde Mnangagwa said that although this year's celebrations would not be the same as in the previous years because the Government had used more money on drought relief, efforts had been made to make sure that all the people would enjoy themselves.

No foreign dignitaries had been invited. "But we are confident that all patriotic Zimbabweans will turn up in thousands to celebrate the country's fourth independence anniversary," he said.

He could not say how much the national committee had raised for the celebrations "because funds are still coming in".

He said he had received more than $2000 yesterday afternoon from five companies, the Asian Trust, the Central Intelligence Organisation and the Harare Central Prison.

The events begin in Harare this afternoon when the Prime Minister, Cde Mugabe, hosts a reception at the National Sports Centre. This will be followed by a civic reception and a State Ball at two city hotels.

Events at Rufaro Stadium start at 8.30 am tomorrow. Gates will be open by 7.30 am. There will be shows by cultural groups before the Guard of Honour is mounted about two hours later.

President Banana will inspect the Guard of Honour on his arrival at the stadium and this will be followed by a fly-past by the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

Cde Mugabe will light up the Independence Flame and President Banana will deliver his address to the nation. This will be followed by mass-card displays, police displays with motor cycles, physical education by primary schools, the national dance troupe and youth brigade performances, according to the programme released yesterday.

Cde Mugabe will later address a rally in Mutare and host a reception in the city in the evening.

The Independence Day soccer match between Dynamos and Black Rhinos kicks off at 3 pm at Rufaro Stadium.

Among other events taking place in Harare is an inter-denominational ecumenical service of prayer, the official prayer and thanksgiving at the Anglican Cathedral in Second Street.