Zimbabwe: Post Cabinet Briefing - All Facilities in Place for Hosting Uhuru Celebrations

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development updated Cabinet on the winter cereals production plan for 2024.

The nation is informed that the robust plan is premised on Cabinet approved El Nino-induced drought impact scenarios. The update consolidates the wheat-based food security thrust, with four components of food security to running up to March 2025, as follows:

First stock which refers to the grain which households, farmers, the private sector and Government hold as stock; the expected meagre harvest from the drought-ravaged 2023-2024 summer season imports, and the winter cereal production programme.

The targeted area for planting wheat is 120 000 hectares, with an estimated yield of 5.2 tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 624 000 tonnes.

The targeted area for planting barley is 7 000 hectares, with an estimated yield of 6 tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 42 000 tonnes. The targeted area for maize/sorghum is 3 250 hectares, with an estimated yield of 3.0 tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 9 750 tonnes.

Meanwhile, wheat planting has commenced in some areas, with various contractors envisaging of 123 500 hectares out of the targeted 120 000 hectares. The wheat farmer clusters have been submitted to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority for ring-fencing of electricity and water, respectively.

There are nine production and productivity enablers, namely: power; water; seed; fertilizer; fuel; surveillance for migratory pests; farmer settlement of outstanding farmer payments; finance; and coordination, monitoring and evaluation. Regarding power, the Ministries of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; and Energy and Power Development has constituted an agriculture energy task force to coordinate strategies to ensure adequate electricity provision. In the same vein, the banks and contractors are being encouraged to treat electricity as an input and prepay part of the estimated bill on behalf of the farmer as they do for seed and fertiliser. Secondly, in terms of the supply of water, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority will implement seasonal billing.

The 31 percent tariff reduction is yet to be gazetted, but will be backdated in order not to prejudice farmers. Farmers on stop order facilities will not be charged monthly interest on overdue bills as was the case before.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority will only start charging interest after farmers on stop order agreements have been paid.

Thirdly, there is assurance of adequate fertilizer from the major manufacturers/importers. Winter wheat fuel requirements will be made available through commercial outlets.

Fourthly, surveillance for quelea roosting sites is ongoing. A command centre will be established to coordinate surveillance and control of quelea, while provincial command and control centres will be set up.

UPDATE ON PREPARATIONS FOR THE 2024 INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS AND CHILDREN'S PARTY

Vice President KCD Mohadi, as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments, presented an update on preparations for the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations and children's party.

The nation is being advised that preparations for the Independence anniversary celebrations and the children's party are at an advanced stage.

The following construction works have been completed: the main arena; the terraces for the football pitch; the changing rooms; ablution facilities; the classroom blocks at Murambinda A and B Primary Schools and Murambinda B Secondary School; and painting of the buildings at the three schools. Completed works include desludging of the ablution facilities at the three schools including the septic tanks at the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Murambinda; installation of perimeter fencing at Murambinda B Secondary School, and pitching of tents at the main venue.

The rehabilitation and grading of the major roads has been completed.

The children's party will be held today at Murambinda A Primary School, with a total of 3 050 learners participating at the event.

President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa will host the child delegates from the provinces.

The nation is advised that the Independence Torch relay commenced on April 11 at Headlands in Manicaland Province. Vice President CDGN Chiwenga officiated at the event of the lighting of the Independence Flame on April 12 at Magamba District Heroes Acre, in Rusape. The Independence Flame roadshow will take the torch to Nyanga, Mutasa (Matumba Six Shrine), Mutare Provincial Heroes Acre, Chimanimani, Chipinge and Buhera. The flame is expected at Dzapasi today where it will be received by Vice President Mohadi. Thereafter, the flame will be conveyed by torchbearers to the main venue tomorrow.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will deploy LED screens, two at the children's party and four at the main arena in order to cater for the expected overflow audience. The ministry has erected billboards carrying the Independence theme. The mobile cinema team from the ministry is raising awareness on the importance of Independence Day and profiling various milestones achieved by the Second Republic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage will ensure security throughout the events. The President will split handover 1 000 computers to Buhera District, and these will be distributed to all the schools in the district through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Regarding entertainment during the event, the nation is informed that 20 shortlisted artistes have already signed contracts. The artistes include Agatha Murudzwa, Mathias Mhere, Sandra Ndebele, Chief Hwenje, Shantel Sithole, Sulumani Chimbetu, DJ Fantan Levels, Mark Ngwazi, Bio Mudimba, Nicholas Zacharia, Simon Mutambi, Big Boy, Andy Muridzo, Jah Master, Tambaoga, Diana Samukange, Tswai Tswai Band, Jairos, Simba and Takura and many others.

Cabinet advises that there will be two soccer matches during the celebrations. Simba Bhora from Mashonaland Central Province will play Manica Diamonds today, while Highlanders Football Club will play Dynamos Football Club tomorrow.

PROGRESS REPORTS ON THE 1ST 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2024

Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the 1st 100-Day Cycle of 2024, as presented by the Ministers of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; and Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Dr. Jenfan Muswere reported progress on projects under his purview as follows:

The renovations of Mbembesi Community Radio Station have, commenced with the main entrance door installed, minor wall cracks repaired and the building painted;

The studio equipment designs for the modernisation of Montrose TV Studios have been completed, and procurement of the equipment is in progress;

A few components are outstanding for the modernisation of Khulumani Radio Station and Central Radio Station. User re-orientation of the system was conducted in February and March to avoid system migration delays;

Installation of the Bindura State University Campus Radio Station transmitter equipment has been completed;

An extensive site survey for the Zimbabwe Open University Campus Radio Station transmitter has been conducted; and

The content framework for the documentary series in the grassroots communities of Matabeleland North and Midlands has been prepared.

The Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Honourable Dr Kirsty Coventry reported progress on projects under her purview.

Cabinet informs the nation that in its First 100 Day Cycle Priority projects, the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture targeted six projects. The construction of Rafemoyo multi-purpose court in Gutu, Masvingo Province has reached 80 percent of completion, and will be completed within the current 100-day cycle.

The refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium in Harare Metropolitan Province is progressing well, with progress towards completion of stadium water reticulation and installation of security systems having reached 65 percent and 50 percent of completion respectively. The establishment of the Victoria Falls Sculpture Park in Matabeleland North Province has reached 55 percent of completion, while the development of a film strategy for arts industry has reached 70 percent of completion.

REPORT ON PROGRESS TOWARDS ZIMBABWE'S PARTICIPATION AT EXPO 2025 OSAKA: 13 APRIL TO 13 OCTOBER, 2025

Cabinet received a report on progress towards Zimbabwe's participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, as presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Dr Fredrick Shava.

The nation is informed that Zimbabwe will be participating at Expo 2025 Osaka under the theme "Beyond the Limits", which was inspired by the country's Vision 2030. The theme is also in line with the Expo theme, "Designing Future Society for our Lives".

The nation is advised that following the signing of the participation contract, Zimbabwe has since submitted its pavilion design, layout and storyline to the organisers and is well on course to meet all the deadlines.

The Zimbabwe pavilion will comprise a three dimensional pavilion consisting of engaging and interactive advanced technologies, multi-media elements, and innovative design concepts that will create captivating and memorable experiences for the visitors.

The pavilion will be anchored on the following pillars: Experience Zimbabwe; Opportunities and Our Future.

The pillars will showcase Zimbabwe's rich culture and heritage, tourist attractions, history and the Liberation Struggle, trade, investment and tourism opportunities, and aspirations under Vision 2030.