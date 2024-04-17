Uganda: Buliisa Locals Storm Court Over 'Unfair' Oil Project Compensation

When oil was discovered in the Albertine graben in 2004, it was followed by land acquisition by different companies involved in exploration activities.

Several affected locals were listed for compensation in kind and cash.

However, in Buliisa, there are 42 households that refused to receive their share of compensation on grounds that they were undervalued.

Total Energies, who are charged with Tilenga oil project, ran to court calling for forceful eviction of the people and their monies deposited to the government or court where they would get it from in case they make up their mind.

Following several proceedings, with the view of being within the timeline, court made December 8, 2023, okayed the eviction of the 42chouseholds.

But while these families were invited to court in Hoima, they claim it was on a short notice. They received the notice on April 7, barely 24 hours to the ruling.

The aggrieved households inside the High Court premises before they were sent out This forced the court into an ex-party ruling, and a notice of eviction was issued stopping the households from using this land.

Since then, according to their lawyer, Kato Tumusiime, they have been making efforts to make an appeal against the matter but the court is not granting them audience.

On Tuesday, the affected parties decided to carry placards to the court demanding to be heard.

"Yes since December 8, 2023, it looks like far, we have not been seated; we have made several efforts to appeal but we were being blocked not being given access and chance, so when I told my clients they resorted to demonstrating since this is the only way that they can attract the attention of the concerned parties," Kato said.

While holding placards bearing various messages such as 'we demand for justice', 'we are not against the project but we want fair hearing', they marched into the court premises.

Reading their statement verbatim, Emmanuel Ongiel, one of the aggrieved household members, said the ruling was made unfairly without anyone from their side, other land grievances were not listened to, under valued among others issues.

"All we want is to have all issues on land listened to, but look their was a lot of undervaluing of peoples property, we are not against the project we only want fairness for us all," Ongiel said.

Fred Mwesigwa, their team leader, says they want the court to overturn the earlier decision of forceful eviction.

"So now our demand is let court halt the first decision of evicting us, this will see about 42 households becoming homeless, which is not fair," Mwesigwa said.

The RCC urged the families to return to petition even as they insisted they had been ignored on that front. After about three hours outside the court shortly, they were forcefully pushed out of the court premises by police, with more boots deployed at the premises for security.

Hoima Resident City Commissioner Badru Mugabi would late receive their petition that court had denied on grounds that it had small font size, some words were not spelt well, among other issues.

Mr Mugabi asked them to avoid demonstration rather follow the right procedure of the court. He promised to deliver the petition to the Chief Justice and the President's office.

"I want to ask you to calm down, when you hold placards this calls for unnecessary excitement, it's just simple you need to go to court and petition and you will be heard," Mugabi assured.

However, Ongiel reminded the RCC that they had already made a lot of efforts on the same with no response, but the demonstration has enabled them to meet people who matter.