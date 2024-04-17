Uganda: We Are Not Going to Surrender - Amuriat

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Amuriat says he will never surrender in the struggle to liberate the country despite the turbulent political scene that is being rocked by several altercations.

Political differences in the FDC camp have fractured the party with one group based in Katonga and the other in Najjanankumbi.

Speaking on NBS's the Next Big Talk on Monday, Amuriat said the legitimate FDC is the one based in Najjanankumbi.

While the party is yet to reconcile the warring faction, Amuriat says there is no political party that doesn't have conflicts.

He also attributes turbulence in the party on the NRM and Mr. Museveni who he says has been assertive as far as having a grip on the politics in the country. He also adds that People Power and the coming of Bobi Wine cannot be overstated.

In spite of the murky waters, Amuriat is confident of his leadership of the party to wade through and come out top.

"We will continue with the struggle to bring stability to the party and progress the party toward taking power in the country."

He is proud and contiues to commend the Najjanankumbi team and himself that they have proven themselves especially coming against a big political force like Dr Kizza Besigye; who continues to be 'a thorn' for the Najjanankumbi faction for his unique perspective on how things should be done by the party.

VIDEO: FDC Party President Najjanakumbi faction Patrick Oboi Amuriat has threatened to drag the Katonga leadership to court for continued use of their party regalia and apparel including colours, symbols, anthems and slogans.@Adam_Mayambala#NBSLiveAt9 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/0Wf4K95yav -- NBS Television (@nbstv) April 5, 2024

Dr Besigye remains a member of the party though refuses to conform to the workings of the party.

He is currently undertaking country-wide consultations accompanied by some of the members of the Katonga faction.

Amuriat has called him out for these activities, saying they are not aligned with the party and asked that he stop using the party's symbols and regalia.

As political parties go about like headless chickens in a bid to canvas for members, provide leadership and also prepare for the next general election, Amuriat rather made these profound statements;

He said that it is total fallacy to think that the coming together of political parties will firstly not subdue the dictator.

He assures that something else will do that. He also reminded that he (Mr Museveni) on several occassions reminded Ugandans that he came through the furnace and thus will only live through the furnace.

Conclusively he sharply states that the FDC will not take this country into an armed conflict as a means for liberation. Where does this leave the struggle? How does the FDC plan to the take on power?