Uganda: Victoria University Pays Tribute to Former Chancellor Martin Aliker

17 April 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Joshua Kagoro

Victoria University has described the late Dr Martin Jerome Aliker as a man who championed transparency and diligence in places of work.

While speaking to media, Dr Lawrence Muganga, the vice chancellor of Victoria university said during Aliker's tenure as the second chancellor of Victoria university (from 2013-2019) he dedicated his time to establishing a transparent and accountable administration that shaped not only the mindset of stakeholders in the education system but also left a legacy for the employment sector to carry on.

"Dr. Aliker dedicated his life to Victoria university and make sure the the university is natured and attains the standard it has now.

He was selfless and advocated for transparency and uprightness even in other sectors, something we all respect and remember him for," Muganga said.

Professor John Opuda Asibo the chancellor of Victoria university (Aliker's successor)says the late had hope in education and taught about the value of professionalism and ethics.

Dr. Martin Okec Aliker passed on on Monday at Nakasero Hospital at the age of 96. Aliker who passed on on Monday at Nakasero Hospital became Victoria university's second chancellor from 2013-2019 at the time the institution was at its infancy to help it set a foundation that matches the standard of higher learning.

Before he joined Victory, he was the founding chancellor of Gulu University.

Aliker was a golfer and former trustee and an invaluable life member of the Uganda Golf Club.

Aliker served as a trustee of the club but also used his influence in the various corporates he was associated with to sponsor mega tournament.

Dr.Aliker served as the minister of state for foreign affairs from 1996 to 1999.

Aliker who died aged 96 was not only a golfer but a pioneer dental surgeon who champion dentistry, businessman, and entrepreneur but also held different portfolios in the corporate, education, and politics of Uganda.

He has been described as an amazing man with unmatchable qualities of sincerity, honesty, straightforwardness, dedication, compassion, and above all that great sense of humour.

