Africa: Bellingham Calls for More to Be Done to Tackle Racism

Manchester, United Kingdom — Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham says football's authorities "need to do more" to tackle racism but he "doubts it will happen".

Bellingham's Real team-mate Vinicius Jr broke down in tears last month when discussing the impact of racist abuse.

In March, Real filed a complaint with the Spanish legal authorities after alleged racist chanting by rival fans.

"It is disgusting. It shouldn't happen," Bellingham said. "The people in power need to do more."

Fellow La Liga side Mallorca are investigating after a fan appeared to make a racist gestured towards Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during the sides' league meeting on Saturday.

"In the games where you go away in La Liga especially you get so used to it that I wasn't aware of the incident, which is a massive problem in itself," said Bellingham, speaking at a news conference before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City.

"It is horrible way for a player to prepare for a game, knowing they are probably going to get racially abused."

Brazil international Vinicius said last month he feels "less and less" like playing because of the repeated racist abuse he has suffered.

Last season, there were 10 such incidents against the 23-year-old reported to prosecutors by La Liga.

"The game would miss players like Vini if he decided to take a break because of this," Bellingham said. "More needs to be done to support these players.

"The people in charge need to take control. I doubt it will happen.

"It is going to be something I imagine we have to deal with going into games."