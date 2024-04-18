Kenya: KQ Buddy Pass Scheme Suspended After Mega Scandal

Kenya Airways has suspended its buddy pass programme, an incentive initiative enabling employees to access two complimentary flights annually. The action follows a scandal that has tarnished the scheme's integrity, with reports indicating instances of beneficiaries exploiting the privilege.

In a memo addressed to the staff dated April 17, Tom Shivo, Chief People Officer of KQ, announced the suspension, citing the need for investigations into reported abuse cases.

"Cases of abuse of the staff buddy pass Programme have been witnessed, necessitating a probe to establish the authenticity of the reports, identify those who may be involved, and take remedial action to ensure the integrity of the programme," said Mr Shivo in the correspondence.

"In view of the foregoing, the 2024 Buddy Pass Programme has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of one month," he added.

During the suspension, the airline says no new buddy pass registrations would be processed, including all pending applications. Additionally, no new ticketing for buddy pass would be processed for the duration of the suspension. However, tickets processed and issued as of the memo's date remain unaffected.

Insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity to Business Day Africa, disclosed instances where beneficiaries have allegedly exploited the buddy pass scheme to engage in illicit activities, including smuggling drugs or participating in drug-related activities, particularly along the Asian routes.

The buddy pass scheme, which targets the airline's employees, entitles each of them to two free flights per year, each accompanied by up to four other passengers. The scheme allows staff to nominate family and friends within specified limits and clear accompanying rules.

Notably, instances of abuse within the scheme are not unprecedented. Previously, employees exploited vulnerabilities in vetting beneficiaries, selling buddy passes at reduced prices to traders in the Middle East and Asia.

While buddy pass schemes are common in the airline industry, best practices dictate that employees refrain from deriving commercial benefits from the scheme.

Under Resolution 788 of the International Air Transport Association, immediate family members--spouse, children, parents, siblings, and dependents--are listed as beneficiaries of such schemes, aiming to provide free or reduced fare transportation for an air carrier's employees.