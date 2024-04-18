Kenya: African Climate Summit Propels Ruto to Time's Top 100 Influential People

Kenyan President William Ruto has earned recognition as one of Time magazine's top 100 influential people, a testament to the country's achievement in hosting a successful Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi last year.

The move, notes the Time, has seen Dr Ruto emerge as a key advocate for Africa's climate aspirations, showcasing his leadership by hosting the inaugural summit.

The gathering attracted leaders from across the globe and culminated in a unanimous commitment from African nations to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy over the next decade.

Bolstering this pledge is a substantial $23 billion in commitments aimed at bolstering the continent's climate objectives.

The Time also praised President Ruto's advocacy role in urging international lenders to alleviate the debt burdens faced by several African nations. This initiative aims to free up resources for investment in climate solutions, signaling Ruto's influence on the global stage.

However, the magazine points out that Dr Ruto's newfound prominence internationally contrasts with domestic challenges in Kenya.

Last summer, protests erupted over the escalating cost of living, partly fueled by a fuel tax increase championed by the President.

The magazine also cites perceived judicial interference as his lowest moments. "To continue to make progress abroad, Ruto will need to manage challenges at home too," says the Time.