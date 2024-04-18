South Africa: Ndebele Artist Esther Mahlangu Honored with Math Doctorate - South African News Briefs - April 18, 2024

Ndebele Artist Esther Mahlangu Receives Honorary Math Doctorate from Unisa

Renowned Ndebele artist Dr. Esther Mahlangu will receive an honorary doctorate in mathematics from the University of South Africa (Unisa) in recognition of her exceptional mathematical prowess and transcendent work in art, reports TimesLIVE. Known for her bold, large-scale paintings featuring traditional Ndebele designs, Mahlangu is the first woman artist to have been commissioned to decorate a BMW car in 1999, making the car the first "African Art Car." She has also painted the tail of a British Airways Boeing. Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula stated that Mahlangu's work embodies mathematical concepts through its geometric patterns and symmetry, reflecting the university's commitment to acknowledging indigenous knowledge systems. Mahlangu has previously received honorary doctorates from several other universities and has established an art school in her home village to teach traditional Ndebele art to younger generations.

South Africa Puzzles Over UK's Terror Alert, Questions Evidence

International Relations director-general Zane Dangor expressed confusion and concern over the UK's recent travel warning about the possibility of a terrorist attack in South Africa, which suggested a high likelihood of attacks from individuals inspired by terrorist groups such as Daesh, reports News24. Dangor questioned the UK's claims, stating they lacked evidence and did not follow proper diplomatic channels for communicating concerns. He said that South Africa did not receive any explanation or proof from the UK's foreign office regarding the allegations. Although the UK's travel advisory links the potential threats to South Africa's involvement in counter-terrorism operations and geopolitical tensions, experts are divided on the legitimacy of the threat. While some agree with the warning, others argue it could be a strategic move by the UK in response to South Africa's foreign policy stances on the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine conflicts.

Over 31,000 Teacher Vacancies in South Africa

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga revealed that there are over 31,000 vacancies in South African schools, primarily concentrated in poorer, rural provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with 7,044 and 6,111 vacancies, respectively, reports EWN. The Democratic Alliance's Basic Education spokesperson, Baxolile Nodada, criticized the African National Congress for its handling of basic education, highlighting budget cuts as a hindrance to filling these vacancies. Motshekga emphasized that efforts are ongoing to ensure every class has a teacher for all grades.

More South African news