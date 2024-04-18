Zimbabwe National Day

document

On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Zimbabwe as you celebrate the 44th anniversary of your country's independence.

We remain committed to partnering with the people of Zimbabwe as you endeavor toward a more just, equitable, and healthy society. The United States is pleased to support Zimbabwean efforts to promote democracy and respect for human rights. As you celebrate your independence, please know our friendship with the Zimbabwean people endures.

We wish the very best for the people of Zimbabwe

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State