Zimbabwe National Day

© UNICEF/Karin Schermbrucker
(file photo).
18 April 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Zimbabwe as you celebrate the 44th anniversary of your country's independence.

We remain committed to partnering with the people of Zimbabwe as you endeavor toward a more just, equitable, and healthy society. The United States is pleased to support Zimbabwean efforts to promote democracy and respect for human rights. As you celebrate your independence, please know our friendship with the Zimbabwean people endures.

We wish the very best for the people of Zimbabwe

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.