Kenya: DP Gachagua Pledges Enhanced Collaboration With UN Agencies for Development Goals in Kenya

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated the Government's unwavering commitment to enhancing its partnership with United Nations agencies in Kenya for the implementation of their development goals and targets.

In a meeting held on Wednesday with representatives of 24 UN agencies in Kenya at the Official Residence of the Deputy President in Karen, Mr. Gachagua assured them of the Ruto Administration's continued collaboration and joint efforts in development programs.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy President Gachagua emphasized the alignment between the priorities and mandates of the UN agencies in Kenya and the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) Plan, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and partnership.

"Continuous engagement with partners is the 'modus operandi' of the Ruto administration. None of us has a monopoly on knowledge. Continuous engagement enriches our knowledge," said the Deputy President.

He further pledged the Government's support for the implementation of the 2022-2026 Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, highlighting the alignment between the UN Co-operation Framework for Kenya and the government's main development priorities.

Commending the strategic joint programs developed by line ministries and UN entities, Deputy President Gachagua underscored their alignment with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and the recently launched Medium-Term Plan (MTP IV).

The Deputy President also acknowledged the UN's pivotal role in responding to humanitarian crises, including the devastating drought and flooding experienced in Kenya. He praised the collaboration between the UN and development partners in bolstering food security, humanitarian response, and resilience efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response, Dr. Stephen Jackson, the UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya, affirmed the alignment of UN agencies' development programs with the core pillars of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). Dr. Jackson reiterated the UN's commitment to engaging and partnering with the government in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework Kenya (2022-2026).

Highlighting the pillars of the government's bottom-up economic model, Dr. Jackson emphasized pragmatic alignment with the UN's vision of leaving no one behind.

The meeting also served to showcase the achievements of UN Kenya in 2023 and provide an outlook for 2024. Deputy President Gachagua welcomed the commitment by the UN Resident Coordinator to respond to emerging development needs in Kenya and assured the development partners of the government's continued engagement for the socio-economic growth of the country.

The meeting was attended by various government officials, including Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry Soipan Tuya, Attorney-General Justin Muturi, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, and several Principal Secretaries.