Rwanda: King Faisal Hospital Set for Major Expansion

King Faisal hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Rwanda is set to undergo a long term expansion that will span to 2050, mainly bolstering its infrastructure and capabilities in regards to bed capacity from 167 to 600 beds, as well as bringing on board new surgical and medical subspecialties.

Among the key elements of the project is the expansion of the oncology department to incorporate radiotherapy services, as well as the introduction of additional critical care and accident and emergency services.

The ambitious project will bring on board a dedicated unit for stroke, spine, and neurology, and expanded cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, and orthopedic surgery services.

In addition, the hospital will introduce cutting-edge procedures such as robotic and minimally invasive surgeries, alongside advanced services in urology, general, vascular, and plastic surgeries.

Oncology services will also be enhanced with the inclusion of PET scan and cyclotron facilities, besides radiotherapy.

The bed capacity of the hospital is set to increase to 600, excluding beds for intensive care, high dependency, neonatal intensive care, and accident and emergency units.

According to officials at the hospital, as the expansion takes shape, no services will be affected and "the hospital will continue working as usual."

Currently, the plan in place suggests that the initial construction phase is scheduled to commence in July.

On Wednesday, April 17, the hospital's administration held the first meeting with contractors interested in bidding for the project, as plans to start the construction head to the next level.