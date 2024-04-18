Rwanda: Miss Jolly Mutesi to Speak At Oxford Africa Conference 2024

Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi has been named among the key speakers of this year's Oxford Africa Conference slated for May 24-25, at Rhodes House, Oxford, UK.

The Oxford Africa Conference is an Africa-focused gathering that takes place in Europe, providing a dynamic platform for students and global leaders to engage in impactful discussions about the continent's future.

The beauty queen, who is also Vice President of Miss East Africa, rose to stardom in 2016 after being crowned Miss Rwanda, and was the first Rwandan to represent her country at Miss World beauty pageant competition.

Speaking to The New Times, Mutesi said that she is overwhelmed by the invitation that leads her to one of the biggest and influential rooms of the world, and promised her fans and Rwandans to represent them properly.

"I am super excited not just to be speaking on such a platform but to also listen, learn and build a diverse network of the elites. This is a great opportunity for me and Rwanda in general," said the beauty queen.

Themed, "Charting Africa's Path Forward: A Journey of Possibilities" this year's Oxford Africa Conference, according to organizers, promises to be an enlightening gathering of thought leaders, professionals, and scholars, discussing critical issues shaping the African continent.

Over the years, the conference has attracted big names as speakers including Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana; Dr. Donald Kaberuka, seventh President of the African Development Bank, and Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, all who contributed invaluable insights on Africa's developmental landscape.

It's not the first time that Miss Jolly will be speaking at a big impactful conference, in 2017 she was invited as a guest speaker at a global forum organised by UNESCO in Gabon.

Mutesi is also known for spearheading an intergenerational dialogue which she initiated to sensitise the youth on the values and norms of Rwandans in a campaign dubbed "Agaciro Kanjye" loosely translated as "My dignity."

The annual campaign was among three of her initiatives which got a financial boost from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

She recently scooped Best Motivational Speaker of The Year at Zikomo Awards of Zambia among many other accolades she bagged ever since crowned Miss Rwanda 2016.