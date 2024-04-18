Rwanda: Mental Health - Research Project Seeks to Address Illness in Rwandan Schools

Researchers from the University of Rwanda, in collaboration with Aarhus University in Denmark, have initiated the Cross-Mind project. This research programme aims to address and curb mental health issues in upper primary and secondary schools in Rwanda.

According to the Rwanda Mental Health Survey, 2023, about one in 10 adolescents nationwide faces a mental health issue.

The study also shows that Rwandans aged 14 to 25 are struggling with psychological disorders like depression, anxiety, and trauma, among others.

Joseph Kalisa, a researcher at the University of Rwanda with a background in clinical psychology and one of the masterminds of the initiative, explained that the Cross-Mind project aims to address mental health issues in Rwanda. Countries like Denmark and Nepal are also expected to adopt similar approaches after observing Rwanda's response to challenges such as trauma and depression through grassroots initiatives.

The mental health project will have intervention cultural responses through co-production by involving local stakeholders such as psychologists, teachers, and students, and will follow a framework for the Reporting Adaptations and Modifications Expanded (FRAME) approach, and proposed changes will be reviewed by stakeholders, Kalisa explained.

"We will have a single arm qualitative study that will cover recruitment and retention, fidelity, practicality and acceptability where psychologists will train teachers who will organise school sessions in schools," he explained.

Kalisa noted that the Cross-Mind project will entail post-session in-depth interviews of psychologists, teachers, and students.

"We will pilot in 32 schools, using 16 sessions throughout, and test its impact on participants' mental health. The data will be tested and thus predict how it will used in other schools. We hope that there will be an improvement in the well-being of learners," he explained.

Kalisa emphasised that the school interventions will incorporate play, sports, singing, and warm-up activities between lessons, with a key focus on enabling teachers to listen to students.

Cross-Mind is a five-year programme that will be tested in the first three years while the last two years will involve possible scaling and dissemination.

Dr Emmanuel Musoni Rwililiza, a psychiatrist in Rwanda, explained that the most common mental health disorders in Rwanda include depression, bipolar, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), among others.

He noted that the root cause of mental health issues is multidimensional, including genetics, biology, educational background, and upbringing.

"Parents are busy with daily activities, yet the most important things children need are affection, security, and understanding. When children do not have the surroundings they ought to, it can prompt loss of self-confidence and observing situations in a traumatizing way," Rwililiza said.

He highlighted the need to educate youngsters about mental health disorders such as bipolar, to curb the ignorance of linking such conditions to witchcraft.

Rwililiza added that having manuals and screening tools in Kinyarwanda will increase awareness and de-stigmatise mental health illnesses in schools and society.

Dr Darius Gishoma, Division Manager in the Mental Health Division at Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), noted that the significant prevalence of mental health issues is largely attributed to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which resulted in profound traumatic experiences that continue to impact both adults and the younger generation.

He observed that in the past 30 years, the government and its partners have made efforts to address these challenges. For instance, specialised health facilities in Rwanda such as Ndera Neuropsychiatric Teaching Hospital (known as Caraes Ndera), Huye Isange Rehabilitation Center, and Kigali Referral Mental Health Centre offer mental health services.

"Teaching hospitals like the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), Rwanda Military Hospital, and King Faisal Hospital all have mental health departments providing services. Mental health units are available in all district hospitals and we have deployed mental health professionals at health centres. Currently, 80 per cent of all health centres in Rwanda provide mental health services.

"This intervention in schools will be developed and tested, if people have serious symptoms, they will be assisted in different health facilities," Gishoma said.