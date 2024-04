WITH the 2024 Mopani Copper Mines Zambia Open Championship beckoning, Nkana Golf Club has tailored special training programmes for budding junior golfers prior to the prestigious event in Kitwe.

The special training sessions are targeting beginners, intermediate and advanced groups of junior golfers.

Zambia Open Organising Committee (ZOOC) vice chairperson Noel Simwanza said the programme underscored the importance of ensuring golf trickled down to juniors as one way of growing the local sport.