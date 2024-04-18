Ethiopia Takes Lead in Energy Ties With Neighbors

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia is playing a leading role in creating energy ties with neighboring countries, the Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) said, adding that the electricity supply to Sudan is continuing unabated.

MoWE Minister Habtamu Itefa (PhD-Eng.), made the above remark on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit that is being held in Abu Dhabi from April 16 to 18, 2024.

According to the Minster, the energy linkage showcases Ethiopia's prime attention to fostering cooperation with the rest of Africa while the provision of electricity to Sudan is continuing unabated though the latter has failed to settle the payment due to internal problems.

Habtamu (PhD) further highlighted that Ethiopia, along with development partners, is playing an important role in strengthening and sustaining East Africa's Power Pool. Besides, power lines of roads and telecom networks are extended to neighboring countries.

"At the continental level, there are short, medium, and long-term plans and regional joint strategy is also considered. As we have immense hydropower and the capability to develop, we are working tirelessly to realize East Africa's green energy center."

He also indicated the public-private partnership in energy development activities is crucial to bring significant outcomes. Based on the Ethiopian energy system master plan, it has managed to create energy linkage with three countries whilst various activities are being done to expand the ties.

Owing to the capital-intensive nature of energy lines' infrastructural development, the commitment of developmental partners is so crucial. Participating in such development activities is the means to provide a sizable number of jobs and create peace and stability in the target countries, the Minister remarked

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 18 APRIL 2024