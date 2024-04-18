Uganda: Trade and Finance Committees Meet Key Stakeholders Over Striking Traders

18 April 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The joint committee of Trade and that of Finance is this morning are expected to meet the different stakeholders over the ongoing traders strike.

Among the stakeholders that are expected to appear before the joint committee include the officials from Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Uganda Revenue Authority and Kampala City Traders Association.

"This joint will focus on coming up with key recommendations that will help government in averting the current and future traders strike for the development of the country," said Mwine Mpaka, the Mbarara South MP and chairperson of the trade committee.

The joint meeting comes after the Speaker's directive to the two committees last week to have an engagement with all stakeholders and present to Parliament the key recommendations for debate and passing.

