Tunisia Takes Part in Worldfood Poland, April 16-18

Tunis — Five companies from the agri-food sector, operating mainly in the olive oil, table olives, dates and by-products, pasta and couscous sectors, are taking part in the 10th edition of the World Food Poland international trade fair held in Warsaw (Poland) on April 16-18.

Tunisia's participation in this event, for the 3rd consecutive time, is a good opportunity for Tunisian companies to showcase the Tunisian offer, make business contacts with investors from Poland, Eastern European markets and the Baltic States, and keep abreast of the latest trends and innovations in the sector, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX).

With nearly 300 exhibitors and over 7,000 visitors from 32 countries, " WorldFood Poland is considered to be one of the most important events in the food sector in Poland, and a forum for exchanges between players in the food industry (distribution chains, wholesalers, retailers, etc.).

A programme of events including panels, conferences, matchmaking and cooking shows is scheduled over the three days of the show.

The Polish market offers real opportunities for Tunisian companies seeking new markets, according to CEPEX.