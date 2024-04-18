Kenya: Kindiki, Linturi, Chelugui, Miano Top Performing CSs - Politrack

18 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Interior cabinet secretary Kithure Kindiki has topped a list of top performing cabinet secretaries according to a new report released by Politrack Africa under the starleaders awards.

His Agriculture counterpart Mithika Linturi emerged second best with the pollster attributing changes in the agriculture sector such as digitization as a key driver for growth especially in farming.

Cooperatives cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui was number 3 with trade and investments cabinet secretary Rebecca Miano emerging 4th best and only lady in the top 5 category.

Kakamega governor Fernendez Baraza emerged best in the counties category with Narok governor Patrick Ole Ntuntu emerging second best and Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki emerging third best.

Mining principal secretary Elijah Mwangi emerged best in that category as interior PS Raymond Omollo was ranked second best.

Irrigation PS Ephantus Kimotho turned third best as public health and professional standards Mary Muthoni being number four and the only lady in the top 5 PSs.

Kiharu MP and National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee chairperson Ndindi Nyoro was ranked best amongst MPs polled. Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi emerged second best and Kabete MP James Githua Wamacukuru and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino sharing the number 3 position.

The organizers, Politrack Africa say the survey was done between 11th -18th March 2024, involving phone calls and online voting.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

