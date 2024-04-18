Kenya: Nanyuki Train Suspended As Heavy Rains Render a Section of Railway Line Inaccessible

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has announced the suspension of the Nairobi -Nanyuki train services following heavy rains across the country which have destroyed a section of the railway.

According to the corporation, a section of the railway line at Thika's Mitubiri area has been rendered inaccessible.

Further, the statement indicated that a team of experts are working to resolve the matter and restore the railway line for normal operations to resume," indicated the statement.

Additionally, the corporation indicated that it was keen to ensure the safety of its passengers and therefore had to make sure that the rails were safe for use.