Kenya: Nanyuki Train Suspended As Heavy Rains Render a Section of Railway Line Inaccessible

18 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mercy Sowek

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has announced the suspension of the Nairobi -Nanyuki train services following heavy rains across the country which have destroyed a section of the railway.

According to the corporation, a section of the railway line at Thika's Mitubiri area has been rendered inaccessible.

Further, the statement indicated that a team of experts are working to resolve the matter and restore the railway line for normal operations to resume," indicated the statement.

Additionally, the corporation indicated that it was keen to ensure the safety of its passengers and therefore had to make sure that the rails were safe for use.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.