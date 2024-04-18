Sudan: UAE Pledges $100 Million to Aid Humanitarian Efforts in Sudan

Paris / Abu Dhabi — The United Arab Emirates has pledged a further $100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and neighbouring countries. The pledge was made by Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, at the Paris Conference on Humanitarian Issues in Sudan that concluded on Monday.

Shakhbout stressed the importance of returning to the political process in Sudan in order to secure a ceasefire in the country. He called on the international community to work to end the conflict and find a solution to the crisis to enhance security and stability in Sudan and prevent further loss of life.

According to the Emirates News Agency, the total relief aid provided by the UAE to those affected by the conflict has reached $150 million, and includes medical, food, and relief supplies.

The UAE has established a field hospital in the city of Abeche in Chad, at a cost of $20 million. It is the second hospital opened by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees.

During the Paris conference, organised by France, Germany and the European Union, donors also pledged more than €2 billion to aid Sudan.

The warring Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were conspicuous by their absence from the conference. As reported by Radio Dabanga on Friday, Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "its utmost astonishment and condemnation" of the conference, convened by France, Norway, the United Kingdom, the USA, and the European Union, denouncing "that such a conference is convened on a matter concerning Sudan without consultation or coordination with its government and without its participation..."