Zimbabwe: Nine People Murdered Since Last Week

At least nine people have been murdered in separate incidents countrywide since last week.

Some of the suspects linked to these cases have been arrested while others are still on the run.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

"Police in Ruwa are investigating a case of murder in which Nomore Chitupa aged 33 was found dead in his bed in Damafalls Phase 4, Ruwa on April 13.

"The victim had allegedly been assaulted by an unknown suspect at a night club in Damafalls Phase 4, Ruwa on April 12, 2024, at around 0130 hours following an argument over an unknown issue during a beer drinking spree," he said.

Police in Warren Park are also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Brighton Nyamukapira who is wanted in connection with the murder of Edward Goto (38).

The suspect accused Goto of stealing sadza before he allegedly stabbed him once on the neck with a sharp object at a car park in Warren Park D, Harare on April 12.

In another case, police are investigating the death of a yet-to-be-identified man who was found in an advanced state of decomposition in a maize field in Kuwadzana 5 Paddocks, Harare on April 12.

The victim's body was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Members of the public missing their relative or anyone with information should contact Kuwadzana Police Station.

Police have also confirmed the arrest of Serial Mudzudza (32) in connection with a case of murder which occurred in Madhovi Village, Seke on April 10, 2024 in which Edgar Magaya (35) died.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim with a six-pound hammer on the head following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

Meanwhile, police in Mahusekwa are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Kudzanai Murwira who is wanted in connection with a case of murder in which Wiseman Chakavanda (44) was found lying dead in his bedroom in Nzvere Village, Chihota in Mahusekwa area on April 11.

The suspect had allegedly assaulted the victim over an undisclosed issue on April 9.

Last week, a suspected thief was attacked and killed by a mob after he was found stealing some maize cobs in a field in the Rugare area, Harare.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was found by Gift Kamuripa (49) stealing some maize cobs in his field. Kamuripa has since been arrested in connection with the murder.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred on April 5, 2024, at an open space in Rugare. A mob attacked a yet-to-be-identified man after he was found by Gift Kamuripa, aged 49, stealing some maize cobs in his field.

Meanwhile, police in Gwanda are appealing for information which may assist in investigating another case of murder in which Khaulani Ndlovu (32) was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body along a dust road between Mornef and Bina mine area on April 6.

Police in Harare are also investigating a case of murder which occurred on April 8 at Cross Shopping Centre in Epworth in which the suspects, identified as Tichaona Kanje (27) and Benny Chipiwa (18), took turns to assault the victim, Prosper Jonasi (35) with fists and booted feet all over the body after an argument.

Tichaona Kanje later hit the victim with an empty beer bottle on the arm and he died upon admission to Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Police are also appealing for information which may assist in identifying a man aged between 50 and 55, who was found dead along an unnamed dust road in Mutumbi Village, Seke, Dema on April 10.

The victim was wearing a maroon pair of trousers, a cream jacket and had no shoes. The body is at Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary. Members of the public missing their relative or anyone with information may report at ZRP Dema or contact ZRP Marondera District on (06523) 27676.