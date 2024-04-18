Zimbabwe: Taderera Continues to Make an Impact

Harare City forward Wellington "Chino ne Chino" Taderera said he is looking forward to making an everlasting impact at the club as it seeks to bounce back into top-flight football.

Previously he has turned out for Ngezi Platinum, ZPC Kariba, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets in the top-flight.

While at Rhinos, he was among the top 11 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists in 2019, with Herbert "Jompano" Maruwa the head coach in 2019. Harare City, who are affectionately known as The Sunshine Boys, were relegated in 2022 to the lower Northern Region Division One.

This season Harare City have had a magnificent start to their campaign.

They have recorded two convincing wins to sit at the pinnacle of the log standings, scoring nine goals and just conceding one along the way.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Golden Eagles, Taderera said he is there to prove a point on the pitch.

"I have contributed immensely to the local football on different dimensions and stages and I am happy to be given another chance to continue writing my story with City.

"All I can say is football talks on the pitch and I am always ready to do that and call upon all fans to come and see us play.

"I am seeking to continue with this good form. Everyone expects a good start and that's what we have managed to do. We hope to continue winning games.

"Besides us having the experience in the team, there is also talent and depth that can have the job done in the long run. "Of course, my relationship with coach 'Jompano' (Herbert Maruwa) dates back to our days at Rhinos. It was a good stint and I captained the team and was also among the soccer star finalists."