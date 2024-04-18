Africa: Yadah Go Fishing in Zambia

After snatching Khama Billiat from under the noses of local Premiership football rivals Dynamos, Yadah Stars have decided to spread their wings and go international.

According to reports from Zambia, Yadah are now after the signature of Zambian international striker Brian Mwila, who they hope to sign in June.

A Zambian sports journalist, Wami Katanga, confirmed this on his Facebook wall yesterday.

"Zambian international striker Brian Mwila has attracted interest from Zimbabwean top-flight club Yadah FC -- confirmed!

"Yadah are planning to make a move for the 29-year-old centre-forward in June when his contract at Zanaco runs out.

"Mwila would join a list of marquee signings, including superstar Khama Billiat, at Yadah who plan to qualify for the CAF Champions League," Katanga wrote.

A close source at Yadah, who asked not to be named, yesterday told Zimpapers Sports that Mwila's signing was imminent.

"Yes, it's true that we are after the signature of Zambian striker Brian Mwila. I think we have agreed personal terms with him and his agent and all that is left is for him to put pen to paper once his contract with Zanaco expires in June.

"The guy is signing for us in June . . . I can safely say the deal is done and dusted.

"And he is not the only foreign player that we are after. We are eyeing several good players within this region and we might sign one or two more during the next transfer window in June," said the same source.

But it is Yadah's intended signing of Mwila that might send shivers in the local Premiership football circles.

Mwila's playing career began in his native Zambia, where he turned out for Lime Hotspurs, Kabwe Warriors and Green Buffaloes before moving to South Africa to join Platinum Stars in 2017.

In 2022, Mwila signed a two-year contract with Zambian powerhouses, Power Dynamos, before he left to join his current club Zanaco. He is currently part of the Zambia senior national team under Avram Grant.

And after a stint with Platinum Stars, he has now set his sights on joining Yadah, who have already laid down a red carpet for him.

This could be another marquee signing for Yadah who now have Billiat under their wings after signing him from South African Premiership giants, Kaizer Chiefs, in February.

Billiat left Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent, as he was not keen to renew his contract.

His time with the Soweto giants ended in a cloud, with nothing to show off, according to reports from South Africa.

He joined Yadah after failing to secure a contract in South Africa.

That marked the end of his 13-year stint in the South African DStv Premiership. He had an illustrious career that saw him winning the 2015/16 Player of the Season under Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns.

He is now set to be joined by Mwila to form a formidable striking force at Yadah during the second half of the local Premiership season.

Yadah escaped relegation by a whisker last season and they are already in the danger zone as they currently occupy 15th place in the 18-team championship race, with five points from six matches.

They picked up their first win of the season with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over new boys TelOne in Gweru at the weekend.

Their next match is a home game against Chegutu Pirates this weekend.

The Miracle Boys, as Yadah are fondly known, are hoping Mwila will inject fire-power into their ambitious project to dominate the local Premiership football.

Yadah owner, Prophet Walter Magaya, recently completed the construction of a 5 000-seater stadium.

The Heart Stadium, is now being used by his side for their home matches this season.