Zimbabwe: Five Up for Stealing Copper Cables Worth U.S.$48 300

Five suspects have been arrested on allegations of raiding a mine in Kadoma before stealing 2 572kg of copper cables worth over US$48 300.

The five are Donald Magaya (23), Onismo Magaya (26), Takudzwa Mango (25), Rabson Mandini (23) and Innocent Chafera (38). They were arrested in connection with a case of theft of copper cables which occurred at Ngwarati Mine in Turf area, Kadoma on April 14, 2024 at around 10.30 am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said investigations were in progress.

"On April 14, 2024, police in Kadoma acted on received information and intercepted Donald Magaya, Onismo Magaya, Rabson Mandini and Takudzwa Mango who were travelling in two white Toyota GD6 motor vehicles registration numbers AFU 4025 and AGH 4138, near Ngezi Services Garage in Turf, Kadoma.

"On seeing the police, the suspects' accomplice, Kupakwashe Mutizira, fled from the scene.

"The police conducted a search and recovered copper cables weighing 2 572 kilogrammes valued at US$48 360. Subsequently, the four suspects were arrested," he said.

The four suspects were interviewed and implicated Innocent Chafera as their accomplice. He was arrested while hiding in a disused mining shaft.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect, Kupakwashe Mutizira who is being sought in connection with this case," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police have roped in the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to assist in tracking down a truck driver who allegedly stole 36 tonnes of copper worth over US$300 000 from a truck he was driving from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Mozambique before dumping the vehicle in Macheke.

Francis Chipoka, a Zambian, disappeared at the same time as the consignment belonging to his employer, City Frontiers Transport based in Lusaka, Zambia.

Chipoka is reported to have skipped the country to an unknown destination and a reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to his arrest.

Asst Comm Nyathi confirmed that they were still looking for Chipoka whose whereabouts are still not known.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a foreign national, Francis Chikopa aged 45 who is being sought in connection with a case of theft of copper which occurred between 30th March 2024 and 31 March 2024.

"The suspect was driving a white Howo Sinotruck loaded with 36 tonnes of copper which was in transit from Zambia to Mozambique. He offloaded the copper at an unknown place and later dumped the truck at Macheke Business Centre, Macheke. Anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police station," he said.

Investigations are also underway to establish whether the truck had entered Zimbabwe with the copper or whether this load had already been replaced by wooden boxes before reaching the Chirundu border post.