Zimbabwe: Strong Kenyan Outfit for Barthes Trophy

With Zimbabwe Under — 20 coach Shaun De Souza keeping his cards close to his chest until the very last minute, Kenya have become the first team to announce their final 28-man squad for this weekend's Barthes Trophy rugby tournament.

Hosts Zimbabwe are leaving it until Friday's traditional captain's run before revealing the identity of the final squad.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case for the East Africans, who are bringing in a relatively strong ensemble for the third-tier Under-20 competition.

According to information coming from the Kenyan camp, the 28-man squad will consist of nine returning players from the 2023 edition and 19 debutants. Leading the team is Edmond Omondi, who will serve as the captain for the competition scheduled for Harare Sports Club from April 20-28.

"Edmond Omondi captains the side that has nine returning players from the squad that did duty at the World Rugby U20 Trophy held last July in Nairobi, namely Geylord Ngasi, Andycole Omolo, Iddo Kuta, Wycliffe Ogutu, Nathan Tsindoli, Patrick Wainaina, Faran Juma, Michael Wamalwa, and James Olela," read a statement from the Kenya Rugby Union.

"Also cutting their teeth are Alvin Khavoli and Philip Okeyo, who have been stand-out performers in the Kenya Cup for their club sides, Menengai Oilers and Nakuru."

Zimbabwe's Junior Sables will open their campaign with a clash against Tunisia while the Kenyans face Namibia.

The tournament will be played under a round-robin format spread over three match-days.

Kenya's clash against Namibia will get the tournament underway in an earlier game on Saturday before the Junior Sables square off against the Tunisians.

On April 24, matchday two, Kenya will play Tunisia after which Zimbabwe will meet Namibia.

Kenya squad:

Darrel Oluoch, Ian Nyandusi, Bramwel Mate, Brian Shile, Geylord Ngasi, Hafidh Mohammed, Eugene Etali, Cleyn Okumbi, Andycole Omolo, Eddy Otieno, Iddo Kuta, Wycliffe Ogutu, Nathan Tsindoli, Willy Tino, Edmond Omondi (captain), Patrick Wainaina, Benedict Muiruri, Faran Juma, Philip Okeyo, Alvin Khavoli, Brian Kiptoo, Dennis Ndayala, Kipchirchir Bett, Elvis Otete, Eugene Ojiambo, Jackson Siketi, Michael Wamalwa, James Olela

Management: Simon Jawichre (head coach), Philip Wamae (team manager), Samuel Ochieng (physiotherapist) -- Zimpapers Sports Hub/wires