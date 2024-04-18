Mauritius: Mric's International Space Symposium Focuses On 'New Space for Mauritius'

The First edition of the International Space Symposium, focusing on the theme 'New Space for Mauritius', was launched this morning, by the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin at Le Méridien Hotel in Pointe aux Piments.

The two-day event is a joint endeavour of the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC) and the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, held in the context of the World Creativity and Innovation Day, to be observed on 21 April 2024.

In his keynote address, Minister Balgobin underpinned the spirit of innovation and progress that Mauritius has always championed, recalling that it has successfully deployed its first ever Space Craft in 2021, the MIR-SAT1.

Speaking about the Symposium, Mr Darsanand Balgobin underlined that it is being held under the banner of knowledge sharing, exploration, innovation, and unity, with the mission of crafting together the new space agenda for Mauritius which aims at embarking it in a transformative era -- the era of space exploration. He expressed satisfaction as regards the participation of collaborators who have willingly joined Mauritius in its mission to harness space technology suited to its needs, more particularly from a Small Island Developing State perspective.

According to the Minister, the Symposium is a starting point for dialogue, collaboration and action, and that the sharing of ideas, insights, and aspirations, will help to shape a dynamic and forward-thinking Mauritius Space Agency that will serve the interest of the Nation and contribute to global advancements in space exploration.

Minister Darsanand Balgobin also dwelt on the limitless possibilities and boundless benefits that space technology offers, adding that by venturing into space, the country is joining a global community of nations united by a common goal - that of unlocking the mysteries of the universe, to ensure the sustainability of our planet for generations to come and to harness the spin-offs of space technology.

He pointed out that by investing in Space Research and Development, Mauritius can foster a culture of innovation that will drive progress across various sectors of our economy, and enable Mauritius to position itself as a hub for space-related industries, attracting investment, talent, and expertise from around the world.

Besides, the Minister spoke of the importance of remaining mindful of the ethical, environmental, and societal implications of our endeavours, insisting on the need to ensure that our activities in space are conducted in a manner that is responsible, sustainable, and equitable.

Moreover, he expressed gratitude to Mauritius' long-time partners, namely India, Japan and the UAE, with whose support, he added, Mauritius has progressed significantly in the space sector.

International expertise, technology transfers, training programs, and joint initiatives have been instrumental in propelling Mauritius towards new frontiers in space technology, he remarked.

Also present on the occasion, the Executive Director of the MRIC, Professor Theesan Bahorun, highlighted that the landmark achievement of deploying Mauritius' first ever nanosatellite, the MIR-SAT1, spurred the MRIC to elaborate the Space program. He qualified it as a visionary endeavour which he informed is anchored on four key pillars, namely: Awareness, Capacity Building, and Training; Research and Development on downstream applications using satellite data for advising policy makers; leveraging on the space presence of friendly countries to push forward the Mauritius Space Agenda and incentivising new start-ups in the Space/satellite field to set up in Mauritius.

As for the Chairperson of the MRIC, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, he recalled that the endeavour of the MRIC is to create awareness among people on to use satellite data, and that it can be used in various ways. During the two-day workshop, all participants, concerned stakeholders and industry captains will be able to learn from experts who are already applying satellite data, he said.