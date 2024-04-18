Tunisia: Rainfall Deficit Reaches 20 Percent in February 2024 (Inm)

Tunis, April 18 — Tunisia's average rainfall recorded a 20% deficit in February 2024 with important regional disparities, reads the National Institute of Meteorology (INM)'s monthly report published on Thursday.

The total cumulative rainfall (of the 27 main stations) for February amounted to 728.3mm, while the normal situation for the same stations is 914.8 mm, or 79.6% of the normal for the month. Rainfall was very light in southern regions. The wettest station was Tabarka with a total of 101.4 mm, followed by Jendouba (73.3 mm), Bizerte (55.2 mm) and Zaghouan (49.3 mm).

In terms of temperatures, February 2024 was hotter than normal, up 2.1°C compared to the reference average (1991-2020).

The average highs ranged between 8.9°C in Thala and 16.7°C in Gabes.

The overall average temperature (27 main stations) rose to 14.1°C, i.e. up 2.2°C above the reference average (11.9°C).

With the exception of the first two days of February, maximum and minimum temperatures were above the normal for most of the remainder of the month in all regions.

Average maximum temperatures ranged from 12.9°C in Thala to 21.3°C in Gabes, and were above the reference averages in all regions.

The overall mean maximum temperature (27 stations) reached 19°C, exceeding the reference average for the same stations (17°C), up 1.9°C.

Minimum temperatures ranged from 4.9°C in Kebili to 12.1°C in Gabes.

The national average minimum temperature reached 9.1°C, exceeding the reference average (6.8°C) by +2.3°C.

Winds were generally low to moderate and increased in speed over most regions from February 9 to 13, according to the INM.

Maximum wind speeds ranged from 60 km/h in Kairouan and Gabes City to 94 km/h in Kasserine, reaching a maximum of 122 km/h in Thala.

Wind speeds were also up from February 17 to 19 over southern regions, ranging from 61 km/h in Tozeur to 83 km/h in Kebili, causing sandstorms in the south.

The wind was also strong on February 25-26 over coastal regions, reaching 61 km/h in Sfax and 79 km/h in Nabeul.

The end of February saw very strong winds notably in midland and southern regions, varying between 60 km/h in Medenine and 86 km/h in Thala and Kasserine, with sandstorms in Gabes.