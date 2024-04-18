Kenya: Oparanya, Joho Downplay 'Unnecessary Excitement' Over Raila Succession

Nairobi — ODM Deputy Party Leaders Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho have downplayed 'unnecessary excitement' over Raila Odinga's succession as ODM convened a National Governing Council (NGC) to ratify constitutional changes.

They both addressed the topic of leadership succession amid jostling over Odinga's anticipated exit from local politics should his government-sponsored bid to become African Union Commission Chairperson sail through.

Oparanya termed the speculation regarding the next Party Leader as "unnecessary excitement."

"There was unnecessary excitement about who will be the party leader. There came artificial groups. I was even grouped in a group that I don't know; Joho was put in another group and then we had unnecessary remarks from other quarters," the former Kakamega Senator stated.

He also highlighted Odinga's contribution to the party and emphasized the desire for a party that transcends individual leadership.

"We want ODM to be a party that will live beyond ourselves as we move on as we retire," Oparanya said during the NGC at the Bomas of Kenya on Thursday.

Joho echoed Oparanya's sentiments, stating that neither he nor Oparanya could match Odinga's leadership.

"The shoe size of Raila Odinga doesn't fit either me or Oparanya when we try to wear it," the former Mombasa Governor said.

The responses by the two came amid rising speculation over factional wars over the succession debate.

They spoke even as ODM Chairperson John Mbadi sustained his attacks on leaders jostling to succeed Odinga terming the succession debate unhealthy.

Mbadi expressed that Odinga remains the party leader despite his ambitions to vie for AUC Chairperson post.

"Let us not entertain unhealthy debate we have our party leader Raila Odinga whether he succeeds for the AUC post or not, he is still our leader," Mbadi insisted.