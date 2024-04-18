The World's Oldest and Most Prestigious Programming Contest "International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals 2023 Hosted by AASTMT" is Happening in Luxor with Huawei as the Diamond Sponsor

Under the patronage of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egypt is witnessing a distinctive event as the city of Luxor will host the forty-sixth and forty-seventh editions of the world’s largest programming contest “The World Finals of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) hosted by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport”, with Diamond Sponsorship by leading global digital infrastructure provider Huawei, from April 14th to 19th, 2024.

ICPC has established itself as one of the leading university programming competitions on a global scale, representing around 300 of the world’s top teams selected from a pool of about 40,000 teams that had competed in the qualifiers. The contest serves as a platform for university students to compete in programming and solving complex problems, aiming to provide them with an extensive platform to support high-level programming training, enhance innovation among university students passionate about programming and algorithms, and discover exceptional programming talents.

Since 2020, Huawei has had the honor of becoming the Diamond Sponsor for the ICPC global competition. Together with ICPC, Huawei organized a series of contest activities such as ICPC Training Camps for university students, ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei for everyone interested in programming and algorithms, an ICPC Challenge Championship powered by Huawei, and also a Huawei Tech Talk. Huawei's support aligns with its strategy to provide extended platforms that are oriented to the future of information terminals, computing, and connectivity to support high-level programming training and innovation for college students. Huawei is committed to creating opportunities for the next generation of problem solvers as they explore challenging subject areas that advance science and technology and propel industry to meet the needs of tomorrow.

Through hosting the competition, Egypt showcases its dedication to fostering and empowering the youth, offering them the essential support to unlock their creative potential and innovative abilities. This competition provides an opportunity for youth from around the globe to demonstrate their skills and talents by fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange with peers from different countries. By cultivating a young generation capable of driving sustainable growth and economic development, the competition aligns with Egypt's 2030 vision and contributes significantly to the country's advancement.

It's worth noting that the ICPC was established in 1977, with its headquarters in Texas, United States. It is a team-based programming competition dedicated to university students around the world and is considered the oldest and most prestigious programming competition globally. Through this competition, university teams of three members and one coach compete in solving computer algorithms using fast programming skills, promoting collaboration and creativity, aiming to further develop their skills and better prepare for future career development.