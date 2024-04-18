Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives King of the Kingdom of Bahrain

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received, 17-4-2024, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa, at Cairo International Airport, the military music was played to welcome the Bahraini king.

After that, Mr. President accompanied his guest to the Federal Palace, and the official reception ceremony was held.

The artillery fired 21 shots, Welcoming the visit of the Bahraini King, the national anthem of the two countries was played.

The two leaders held an official session of discussions that witnessed discussions on ways to strengthen the historical bilateral relations between the two countries in light of the growing momentum that relations have witnessed recently.

After the talks session, President Sisi and the King of Bahrain held a joint press conference.

President El- Sisi confirmed that he agreed with the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa, on the necessity of intensifying and immediately encouraging efforts to stop the escalations in Gaza.

"Today's meeting came at a very critical and dangerous time as a result of the bloody Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the continued horrific fall of thousands of innocent civilians who are defenseless and whose only fault is that they are present in their lands, cling to their homes and homelands, and aspire to live in dignity and humanity," Sisi said in a joint press conference, Wednesday, with Bahraini king Hamad bin Isa.

He added that what is happening is an attempt of force displacement, as the international community is "watching helplessly".

Sisi stressed that Egypt has warned many times not only of the direct consequences of the war on innocent people of Gaza, but also of the expansion of the conflict.

He noted that this cycle of violence will make all hopes of peace and stability vanish for people, and that the recent developments in the region have made the regional situation extremely tense and dangerous and have placed the security, stability and future of our people under a real and serious threat.

Both leaders also agreed on pushing all parties to adopt rationality and diplomatic solutions, abandon military solutions and allow sincere efforts aimed at peace to succeed.

Sisi also said he discussed with the Bahraini king the efforts made by Egypt and Bahrain as well as the joint Arab efforts to deal with this unsustainable situation and put an end to it while ensuring that it is not repeated; through working to unite the international will to implement an immediate and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stop all attempts at forced displacement, starvation or collective punishment of the brotherly Palestinian people, and ensure full, sustainable and adequate access of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

He also emphasized the necessity of seriously and immediately engaging in paths to a just and sustainable political solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, the establishment of an internationally recognized Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations

During his speech, President Sisi also welcomed the Bahraini King in Egypt and looked forward to more close cooperation between the two countries in a a way that achieves the interests of the two peoples.

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa has said Egypt will remain cradle of security, and stability, and source of support for all.

At the joint press conference after a meeting with President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, Hamad said Egypt was named in the Holy Quran, and will remain a source of support for all.

"It is my pleasure that I pay a visit to Egypt, which always makes us feel that we are among our own people," said the Bahraini king.

He expressed his satisfaction with what was discussed in the session of talks with Sisi.

"I discussed with President Sisi a number of issues of priority and importance to enhance joint Arab action, especially with regard to the necessity of implementing ceasefire resolution in Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid," he said.

"A political course for just and fair peace in the region on the two-state solution, with Palestine as a full member of the United Nations so that the Palestinian people can achieve their legitimate rights is the only way out," said King Hamad.

The agenda of the 33rd Arab Summit, which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in May, was also discussed, during the summit.

He also expressed his full confidence that the results of his fruitful discussions with Sisi, characterized by his sincere pledge to support collective efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace in the region, will find their way towards implementation.

Hamad renewed the Kingdom's support for the efforts of Egypt, its firm positions, and ongoing historic role in order to spread regional peace and global stability.

"It is not strange for Egypt, whose ancient history recorded the first written peace treaty that the world knew between Ramesses II and the Hittite Kingdom in 1258 BC, that included legal and military provisions for a permanent peace between the two kingdoms and are recorded today in the United Nations.

At the end of his speech, the King of Bahrain thanked President Sisi for his generous hospitality, expressing his appreciation for today's important brotherly meeting, hoping its results will have the greatest impact on Arab action, the strong relations and the development of common.