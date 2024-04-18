Malawi: 3 Athletes to Compete in World Para Athletics Qualifiers

The three-day games will be held from April 26 to April 28 and the trip has been possible with funding from the Malawi Government to the tune of K26 million.

Malawi Paralympic Committee president James Chiutsi commended the Malawi National Council of Sports for funding the trip.

"Let me thank the government and also the International Paralympic committee and our sponsor K2 Transformers. The trip is costing us K26 million which was contributed by these parties," he said.

Chiutsi also said K2 Transformer, who funded the two-week camp, also contributed K1 million towards athletes' welfare and other logistics

In an interview, coach Agnes Chikwawa Jamali said the athletes have prepared well for the games.

"The athletes have responded positively to the training during the two weeks of camping which gives us hope that they will get good results," she said.

Saukira, who will be in category T12, will compete in 200metres (m) and 1500m, Misoya, in T13 category, will compete in 200m and 400m while the only female athlete Banda, will be in T13 category and will contest in 400m and 1500 meters.