Zimbabwe: Seminar to Empower Entrepreneurs

BUSINESS mentor and motivational speaker, Mr Venon Chamba will on May 4, 2024, convene a seminar aimed at bolstering entrepreneurs' attitudes when operating in a tough economic environment.

The seminar to be held under the banner of Venon Chamba Business Seminars platform, endeavours to empower entrepreneurs and growing business executives with practical skills in running businesses.

To be hosted under the theme "Finishing projects", the seminar seeks to channel relevant knowledge and life-changing ideas to entrepreneurs on how to administer businesses in a difficult operating environment.

These seminars have been held since last year and have grown in popularity and command a large audience across the country.

The upcoming edition of the seminars will be headlined by renowned former business executive Mr Andy Hodges.

Mr Hodges is an investment banker and one of Zimbabwe's finest economists with a treasury career spanning 31 years, having served as dealer up to group treasurer in financial institutions such as ZABG, CBZ, FBC, Stanbic, and MBCA (now Nedbank).

Entrepreneur and businessman Dr Chamu Chiwanza was the guest of honour at the previous engagement in February.

Entrepreneurs, bankers, and business owners are expected to grace the event as they aim to create synergies.

In an interview with The Herald Finance & Business, Mr Chamba said the event would give insights on perseverance and how to maintain continuity when running a small business.

"Majority of people who are into business are not growing because some of them lack training, information, and knowledge, that's why we have created such a wonderful programme and platform for people to learn, benefit and grow.

"When we have business persons that are well informed, this is the only way that we can thrash financial impediments in our businesses."

Mr Chamba said the engagement would inspire positivity in the conduct of business amongst entrepreneurs in their journey to becoming successful business owners.

Many successful entrepreneurs are expected to attend the May seminar, including the immediate former governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Dr John Mangudya and the serial entrepreneur Mr Mudiwa Hood.

Renowned foreign entrepreneurs are slated for the events later in the year.

"We have spoken to other foreign successful entrepreneurs who will be arriving in the country from different parts of the world. They will share and teach practical business principles that have made them who they are right now."

New businesses play an important role in driving economic growth in any country, given their potential to bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to the marketplace, all of which drive innovation and competitiveness.

Entrepreneurs often face financial constraints owing to limited personal savings while they also encounter difficulties accessing loans for investments due to their lack of credit history.

Mr Chamba has however,commended the Government for providing funding to sole traders and other growing business people around the country.

Last year the Venon Chamba Business Seminars managed to host Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president, Senator Mike Chimombe while renowned property mogul Mr Ken Sharpe graced one of their engagements in 2022.