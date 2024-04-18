Zimbabwe: Dynamos, Highlanders in Independence Final Showdown

For the Murambinda folk, Independence Day has never been this sweet.

Not only is the nation coming down to join them in celebrating Zimbabwe's 44th birthday at Vahera Stadium, Murambinda B High School.

They will also have probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the country's biggest two teams, Dynamos and Highlanders in action.

The Glamour Boys and Bosso clash in the President's Independence Cup final to put the icing on the day's festivities.

This is the first time in history for the two giants to clash in any competition in Manicaland Province.

A 20,000-seater stadium, prepared over the past weeks, is in place to accommodate this gigantic fixture featuring clubs who give out their best even when they are engaging in a mere friendly game.

While this is a celebratory tie between clubs whose history resonates well with the country's struggle for Independence, there is no prize for guessing how competitive it is going to be.

The teams have undertaken to field their strongest squads after travelling with their full-strength sides.

The significant prize and the bragging rights at stake are also sure to see both sets of players putting their heads on the block.

And the Murambinda community who are set to fill their newly-built state-of-the-art arena and millions more expected to follow the action on television will be treated to top-shelf football.

Dynamos have a score to settle with a Bosso side that is keen to consolidate their dominance over their rivals.

DeMbare have played second fiddle to the Bulawayo giants in this competition over the past three years including the last edition played in another rural set-up at Mupfure Stadium in Mt Darwin.

Highlanders won that game 5-3 on penalties after the tie had ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

There will be no extra time awarded in the event of a draw just like in all other years and the teams will head straight to the penalty lottery should they play out a stalemate in the allotted time.

That DeMbare has already conceded defeat to Bosso in the league this season means they have to battle hard for both solace and cup glory.

Coach Genesis "Kaka" Mangombe is fully aware of the weight that today's duel carries given the underwhelming performances the Glamour Boys have been giving in the league.

"As Dynamos, we are very happy to be given this opportunity to compete for this important trophy. We are very grateful," said Mangombe.

"This is a very good opportunity for us as Dynamos to win a trophy this year.

"Highlanders have dominated us in this tournament over the past few years and we should change that this time around.

"We have to win this game to cheer up our fans and also boost our confidence as a team.

"Highlanders is a very good team and we should do more to try and win. We want to play beautiful football to cheer up Murambinda.

"There will be a lot of potential stars watching and we should exemplify the game." Bosso captain Ariel Sibanda said the Bulawayo giants will be out to defend the trophy.

"We have won the cup several times after beating Dynamos. But we know how good Dynamos is and we should play well if we are to win," he said.

"We want to defend this trophy that we have won a lot of times in the past.

"We won last year in Mt Darwin and we want to do the same in Murambinda. We are ready for this match."