Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Commissions Medical Equipment At Murambinda Hospital

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday commissioned an ambulance and medical equipment at Queen of Peace Murambinda Mission Hospital which was donated by President Mnangagwa.

VP Chiwenga also toured the hospital where he interacted with patients and got an appreciation of the centre which was vital during the cholera outbreak.

Murambinda Mission Hospital was established in 1968 under the auspices of the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary of the Roman Catholic Church.

Speaking during the commissioning, VP Chiwenga hailed the relationship between the Government and Roman Catholic Church saying Government will continue giving it necessary support while striving towards a healthy and empowered Upper Middle Society before 2030.

"During my tour today, it came to my attention that Buhera Community requires an additional ambulance to ferry patients from the clinics to this Designated District Hospital.

"President Mnangagwa is donating yet again another ambulance, this time to Buhera District. I, therefore, urge the District to put the ambulance to proper use in servicing the community of Buhera," he said.

VP Chiwenga hailed the hospital for continuing to provide health services to the Buhera community and beyond.

"The thrust of the Second Republic under the able leadership of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is to build and rehabilitate health infrastructure across all provinces to ensure the health of our citizens as espoused in the mantra "leaving no one and no place behind."

VP Dr Chiwenga said the hospital was also critical during the days of the liberation struggle. He said it thrived and supported both the community and the liberation struggle through medication and food supplies to the combatants.

"This hospital was temporarily closed towards the end of 1978 after serious threats to the sisters due to their co-operation in providing medical care to the comrades. As a result, the sisters moved out of Murambinda." said the Vice President.

"We still recognise that commitment by the hospital as we celebrate our 44th independence," said the Vice President.

VP Chiwenga said he also noted that Murambinda Mission Hospital needs funding for 40 bedded isolation wards, and land for this purpose has already been acquired from the local authority.

"As Government we noted these challenges and wish to assure you that we will continue working hand in glove with the Catholic Church to address challenges in the health sector," he said.

Last year, VP Chiwenga also opened a demonstration room for nurses' in Murambinda while also handing over a fully-equipped ambulance.

The training wing has 103 Primary Care Nurses and also trains specialist nurses and midwives.

Murambinda Mission Hospital, a designated district hospital for Buhera, has a catchment area of over 300 000 people.