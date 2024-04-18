Tanzania: Turkey's Top Varsity to Confer Honorary Phd Upon President Samia

The University of Ankara in Turkey is poised to confer an honorary PhD in Economics upon Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, in recognition of her exemplary leadership and its impact across social, political, and economic domains.

The event is scheduled to take place today at the university's Tandogan campus in Ankara.

President Samia, accompanied by a delegation from the business community, arrived in Turkey on Wednesday for her five-day official visit. This visit comes in response to an invitation extended by Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Following the ceremony, according to the itinerary, President Samia Suluhu Hassan will proceed to the Külliye (Presidential Palace), where she will be welcomed by her Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in an official welcoming ceremony. The heads of state will engage in a private discussion before a joint press conference. Additionally, President Samia will witness the signing of memoranda during her visit.