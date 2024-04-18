Uganda: Magistrate Says Husband Killed in Horrific Entebbe Accident

Raphael Okiot, a lawyer, has been a teaching assistant at the Law School of his alma mater, Uganda Christian University

Tragedy | The horrifying Wednesday morning accident in which a concrete mixer truck crushed a Mitsubishi Galant Fortis at a traffic intersection killed a magistrate's husband.

The Kyenjojo Grade I Magistrate, Ms Faith Irene Kwagala, said in a brief obituary that her husband Raphael Okiot had been killed in the accident that shook the Entebbe-Kampala highway.

Ms Kwagala said funeral arrangements will be announced later.

There had been fears that the crushed vehicle had a family inside but Magistrate Kwagala's announcement appears to allay this.

The late Okiot had stopped his sedan vehicle registration number UBQ 371P at the Nkumba University traffic intersection when the truck registration number UAN 836B appeared to lose its brakes downhill.

While the truck was not speeding according to CCTV footage, with loss of brakes, the yet-to-be identified driver attempted to avoid ramming into the Okiot's Galant Fortis, climbing onto the island on the right.

Unfortunately, this manoeuvre failed as the truck hit the roadside barrier before overturning and crushing the Mitsubishi vehicle.

It took over an hour for police and other security agents from Special Forces Command to marshal a tow truck to pull the ill-fated concrete mixer from the wreckage of the Mitsubishi that it had almost pulverised.

Police have yet to release a statement on the fatal crash.

The late Okiot was a lawyer by profession. He has been a teaching assistant at the Law School of his alma mater, Uganda Christian University, in Mukono.