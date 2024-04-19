Egypt: CPJ, Others Request Update On Egyptian Journalist Alaa Abdelfattah From UN Working Group On Arbitrary Detention

18 April 2024
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined 26 press freedom and human rights organizations in an April 17 letter to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UNWGAD) seeking updates regarding the urgent appeal filed on November 14, 2023, about the case of jailed Egyptian blogger Alaa Abdelfattah.

The appeal was submitted by 34 organizations, including CPJ, and urged the UNWGAD to consider Abdelfattah's case and issue its opinion on whether the journalist's detention is arbitrary and contrary to international law.

Abdelfattah was arrested in September 2019, a few months after his conditional release from prison, where he had served a five-year sentence. He has written about politics and human rights violations for numerous outlets, including the independent Al-Shorouk newspaper and the progressive Mada Masr news website. In December 2021, he was sentenced to another five years in prison on anti-state and false news charges.

Read the full letter in English and lلعربىö.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.