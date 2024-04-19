South Africa: Search Continues for Missing 6-Year-Old Joshlin Smith - South African News Briefs - April 19, 2024

No Sign of Missing 6-Year-Old Joshlin Smith Despite Search Efforts

Western Cape police have dispelled fresh rumors about the sighting of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith in the Saldanha Bay area, reports News24. Friday marked two months since her disappearance, which has gained international attention. Investigating teams followed up on leads, including searching a stormwater drain, but found no positive results. Despite community searches, police, and other agencies' efforts, there is still no sign of Joshlin. Four people, including her mother Kelly Smith's boyfriend, have been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking in connection with Joshlin's disappearance. Minister of Police Bheki Cele noted that the accused, still in custody, were not helping police locate her. Interpol has issued a yellow notice for the missing child, and authorities are working internationally to trace her possible whereabouts.

Controversy Erupts Over South Africa's White Paper on Immigration

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has criticized adopting the final white paper on citizenship, immigration, and refugee protection by the South African cabinet, while the African Diaspora Forum believes it is a mechanism to frustrate asylum seekers , reports TimesLIVE. The white paper, published on April 10, proposes an overhaul of the migration system, including repealing the Citizenship Act and the Births and Deaths Registration Act in favor of a single legislation dealing with immigration. HSF executive director Naseema Fakir argues that the white paper lacks a clear definition of the challenges faced by South Africa and fails to recognize the complexity of the country's refugee laws. The foundation calls for parliament not to adopt the white paper's proposals. Similarly, Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda of the African Diaspora Forum contends that the white paper will not solve the current issues but will frustrate asylum seekers and immigrants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tshwane Cop Arrested in KPMG Money Laundering Case

The Tshwane municipality expressed shock upon discovering that one of its police officers, Sgt. Lebogang Sigubudu appeared in court on charges related to a money laundering case involving KPMG, reports TimesLIVE. Sigubudu and Trevor Machimana, another co-accused, were arrested for allegedly aiding former KPMG employee Fidelis Moema in laundering illicit money through their companies. Moema is accused of embezzling R16.5 million from KPMG. The trio appeared in court and were held in custody, awaiting bail judgment. Tshwane metro police department spokesperson Sen-Supt Isaac Mahamba stated that they were unaware of Sigubudu's involvement until he appeared in court, as he was supposed to report for work that night. The TMPD has launched an internal investigation into the matter and is considering serving Sigubudu with a notice to explain why he should not be suspended during the investigation. Sigubudu has been with the city since 2009, initially as a traffic warden before becoming a permanent employee in 2011.

More South African news