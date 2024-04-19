Rwanda: 30 Years Later - What Kwibuka Teaches Us

opinion

On April 7, I traveled from Hong Kong to Kigali, to represent the China-United States Exchange Foundation at Kwibuka, the annual commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. For the 30th anniversary this year, scores of countries, including the U.S. and China, came together to honour the dead, the survivors, and the 13 million people who are building a new nation. It was a unique demonstration of international solidarity.

Rwanda's transformation is remarkable: it has become a model of safety and stability in a region that at times is deeply misshaped by conflict. I was struck by the sincerity and humility exuded in the keynote speech of President Paul Kagame, who I've interviewed, which serves as an example of the impact leadership can have. In his remarks, he spoke movingly of his cousin Florence, reminding me of the closeness between his own painful experiences and those of his people.

Rwanda has one of the continent's fastest growing economies, declining poverty, increasing life expectancy, universal health care, and the highest proportion of female parliamentarians in the world. It does not want to subsist as a "status quo" country where people live paycheck to paycheck--and instead wants to thrive as a high-income economy driven by knowledge, technology, and fulfilled talent.

What makes Rwanda's progress even more pronounced is the starting point of this journey. Over the course of 100 days from April to July 1994, more than one million people were murdered: shot, drowned, buried alive, set on fire, hacked with machetes, and killed with hand grenades. Neighbours turned against neighbours; friends turned against friends. Today, three-quarters of the population is aged 35 or younger, mainly because so many adults during those 100 days died or fled the country. Even those born after after the genocide struggle with inherited trauma.

It would be straightforward to describe the transformation in Rwanda as a "miracle." But in reality, the results we see are the outcome of strategy, teamwork and vision. What I learned is that aside from being victims, Rwandans are also the architects and professors of our collective future. Their experience provides a global lesson that teaches us about the wisdom of lasting peace, and warns us against the danger of violence and division.

Over the years, there has been considerable discourse regarding the roles of both the U.S. and China in Africa. But what Rwanda has been able to overcome serves as a poignant reminder that we must approach countries across the Global South (and everywhere for that matter) not as dependents, but as equals. In this diverse continent, we must earnestly seek out opportunities for partnership and cooperation that are founded upon mutual learning, and that advance the human condition. We must break free from the shackles and legacy of exploitation that in the past disregarded humanity, and hindered the progress we can still achieve together.

I believe that President Kagame's global stature and moral example makes him a unique and trusted broker as the U.S. and China work to repair their relationship. Guided by his leadership, Rwanda's accomplishments are a beacon of hope in today's fragmented world.

Rwanda's qualities are the driving force behind my deep respect for the country and its people. It is a nation in motion; it overflows with skill, nuance and compassion; and it encourages us to be better versions of ourselves.

James Chau is President of the China-United States Exchange Foundation and a World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador.