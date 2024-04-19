Kenya Starts Three Days of Mourning Military Chief Killed in Helicopter Crash

Nairobi — Kenya has started three days of mourning the death of its military chief General Francis Ogolla following a helicopter crash Thursday.

President William Ruto declared three of mourning the General and nine other Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel who perished when their helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Elgeyo Marakwet.

President Ruto ordered the lowering of national, regional, and regimental flags to half-mast from Friday

He described Gen Ogolla's death as "a painful loss to me".

Ruto listed the nine officers accompanying Gen Ogolla as; Brig Swaleh Said, Col Duncan Keitan Lt Col David Sawe, Maj George Magondu (Pilot), Capt Sorah Mohamed, CaptHillary Butali, Snr Sgt John Kinyua, Sgt Cliffonce Omondi, and Sgt Rose Nyawira.

"This is a very sad moment, a moment of great sadness for me as the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces; it is a tragic moment for KDF and it is a most unfortunate day for the nation at large," he said.

"Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant Generals. We've also lost gallant officers, servicemen and women."

The ten officers were travelling in a Huey Helicopter operated by the Kenya Air Force, the Head of State said. Another two officers survived the crash.

Gen Ogolla left Nairobi to visit KDF troops in the Northrift region and inspect construction projects in three local primary schools.

He also received a security briefing in Baringo before proceeding to a Forward Operation Base

in Kainuk, Turkana, where he addressed troops.

Gen Ogolla then left for West Pokot where he launched the rehabilitation of a school and later departed for Uasin Gishu where he was set to inspect another set of construction projects.