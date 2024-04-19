Kenya: AU Commission Chairperson Faki Lead Regional Leaders in Mourning CDF Ogolla

Nairobi — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has joined a list of leaders who have sent messages of condolences as Kenyans mourn the Chief of Kenyan Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla.

In his X account Faki Mahama stated that his thoughts and prayers go to President William Ruto, the people & Govt of Kenya following the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the lives of the military personnel.

The AUC chairperson prayed for their souls to rest in peace.

Kisumu governor Anyang Nyongo meanwhile, indicated that = he is devastated by the demise of General Ogola who perished in a chopper crash yesterday.

He pointed out that the General was to pay him a courtesy call at his office at 9 am today.

Nyongo stated that Kenya has lost one of the Finest Soldiers and Pilots in the history of this country.