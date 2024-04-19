Uganda: Two Killed in Nansana

19 April 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Joseph Ssegawa

Police in Kampala have started investigations into circumstances under which two people were killed in Kawuuwa and Gganda Central in Gganda village Nansana municipality, Wakiso district.

On Thursday morning, the dead body of an unknown gentleman was recovered in a trench.

According to eyewitnesses, the body was naked with a panga nearby.

"While I was going to work early in the morning, I found this body," Stuart Nsingwire, a boda boda rider said.

He said the deceased is not known in the area.

Locals suspect that the victim was killed after being caught with another man's wife.

Other residents said the assailants took advantage of the night heavy downpour to commit the heinous crime.

"We cannot just say that he was killed because of adultery but he may be among those thieves in this area," residents said.

Christopher Muyimbwa the defence secretary confirmed the deceased is not known in their area but warned locals against mob justice.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the murder.

"Nansana police station has started investigating the murder of these people including a lady who was cut into pieces and the body hidden behind the perimeter wall and a man who was found dead at the same village," Onyango said.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.