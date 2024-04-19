Uganda: Two Killed in Nansana

Police in Kampala have started investigations into circumstances under which two people were killed in Kawuuwa and Gganda Central in Gganda village Nansana municipality, Wakiso district.

On Thursday morning, the dead body of an unknown gentleman was recovered in a trench.

According to eyewitnesses, the body was naked with a panga nearby.

"While I was going to work early in the morning, I found this body," Stuart Nsingwire, a boda boda rider said.

He said the deceased is not known in the area.

Locals suspect that the victim was killed after being caught with another man's wife.

Other residents said the assailants took advantage of the night heavy downpour to commit the heinous crime.

"We cannot just say that he was killed because of adultery but he may be among those thieves in this area," residents said.

Christopher Muyimbwa the defence secretary confirmed the deceased is not known in their area but warned locals against mob justice.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the murder.

"Nansana police station has started investigating the murder of these people including a lady who was cut into pieces and the body hidden behind the perimeter wall and a man who was found dead at the same village," Onyango said.